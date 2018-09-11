SC sees first West Nile Virus death in 2018

The first person to die in 2018 from the West Nile Virus passed away in Greenville County, according to a statement Monday from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC has confirmed seven human cases of West Nile this season, according to the statement.
Most of the human cases have been located in the Upstate, accounting for five of the seven, according to the statement. The virus has also been found in five birds and one horse.
So far this season, at least five areas in South Carolina have reported being affected by the virus, according to previous reports. Those areas include Greenville County, Anderson County, Boiling Springs, Greenwood and Columbia.
In late August, Columbia officials found a bird which later tested positive for the disease. The city began spraying later that week.
The chance of getting seriously ill or dying from West Nile is low, according to the DHEC statement. Less than one percent of people die, but those who do suffer from fatal swelling in the brain.
Other symptoms include fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain and sometimes nausea and vomiting, according to the statement. Those symptoms typically come to light in two to 14 days.
Most people with the disease never exhibit symptoms, according to the statement.
