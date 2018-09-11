Some Midlands stores are running out of water. Here is where you can find some

As Midlands residents rush to stock up on bottled water before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, some stores have been running out, according to multiple grocery store employees who talked to The State.
Some stores, such as Food Lion on Harden Street, have run out of bottled water and bread, said Iris Flowers, an employee at Food Lion. The store does have batteries and ice, Flowers said.
Some stores still have plenty of water to offer.
The BI-LO on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce still has 24-packs of water bottles and gallon-size containers of water, said Mary Stewart, a BI-LO employee who works in customer service.
Stewart said she has seen an influx of customers buying batteries and water from the store. Beer sales are up as well.
“Might as well,” Stewart said. “A lot of people have a few days off.”
The Publix on Gervais Street just received a shipment and now has three pallets of bottled water, a customer service employee told The State. The store also has D and C batteries. The Publix on Rosewood Drive also has bottled water and batteries, according to a customer service employee.
Dollar Tree on Rosewood Drive had packs of water bottles and jugs of water on Tuesday morning. However, some of the shelves were empty.
Consumers appear to have cleared out convenience stores faster than grocery stores.
Pops on Assembly Street was out of water Tuesday morning, but manager Tiffany Tillman said she expects another shipment sometime Tuesday. College Quik Mart on Whaley was out of water Tuesday morning, but cashier Garry Singh said the store should be getting 50 cases by the end of the day. Sunset Point gas station on Rosewood and GasWay on Rosewood both have limited amounts of bottled water, employees from the gas stations told The State on Tuesday morning.
