Beaufort County ‘in standby mode,’ not under evacuation order for Hurricane Florence, sheriff says

Despite widespread speculation that a mandatory evacuation in Beaufort County would be reinstated for Hurricane Florence, the sheriff announced Wednesday morning that that will not happen — at least not yet.

“We’re still in a standby mode,” Tanner said at an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference.

Crews from the S.C. Department of Transportation were stationed along U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 Wednesday morning, but only as a precaution in case an order is reinstated, Tanner said Wednesday.

“We have not looked at any road reversals, but in case we need to do that at some point the resources are there,” he said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for the state’s entire coast Monday afternoon, but then lifted the order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties late Tuesday morning.

When McMaster lifted the order Tuesday, Beaufort County was not in the path of the Category 4 storm and not included in any storm surge watch or hurricane watch issued by the National Hurricane Center.

However, Wednesday morning the storm’s path shifted south and west, with projections engulfing more of South Carolina, including Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head, and western North Carolina.

Lower-end tropical storm force winds — about 30-35 mph — could come as early as Thursday, Mike Emlaw of the National Weather Service in Charleston said Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had some changes in the storms direction, some that are concerning us,” Tanner said Wednesday. “...As we progress through the day and into the evening, we’re going to keep a close watch on the storm’s movement.”

Tanner urged Beaufort County residents to keep a close eye on the massive storm as it moves closer in the next few days.

“Everyone needs to be very attentive and prepared to move inward,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to consider where they live and what happened to their property during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.

“If you’re not comfortable being there in those scenarios, then we strongly encourage you to take off and go somewhere safe now,” Neil Baxley, commander of the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division, said Wednesday.

The governor is the only person who has the authority to issue a mandatory evacuation through an executive order.

He is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding hurricane updates.