Here’s where to buy water in the Midlands

Still looking for cases of water? These are stores that have water in stock as of lunchtime on Wednesday:
Whole Foods
702 Cross Hill Road #300, Columbia
803-509-6700
Publix
2800 Rosewood Drive, Columbia
803-806-8839
Trader Joe’s
4516 Forest Drive, Columbia
803-790-2404
Food Lion
675 Main St., South Congaree
803-755-7211
Bi-Lo
2916 Emanuel Church Road, West Columbia
803-356-6040
Bi-Lo
421 Columbia Ave., Lexington
803-359-7775
Gilbert IGA
4760 Augusta Highway, Gilbert
803-892-3571
Food Lion
140 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin
803-932-9935
