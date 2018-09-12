Myrtle Beach: Businesses required to close Wed. evening ahead of Florence

The City of Myrtle Beach warned businesses Wednesday to shut down by 5 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The city tweeted: “Due to the evacuation order from the governor’s office, businesses in Myrtle Beach are required to have operations and security completed by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 12.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea said businesses should be shuttered and people need to be evacuated by this evening.
A police spokesman said people would still be allowed in and out of the city, despite the evacuation order.
