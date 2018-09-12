Here are some hurricane hazards to be aware of, according to the National Weather Service

Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding.
By
Up Next
Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding.
By

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach: Businesses required to close Wed. evening ahead of Florence

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@mcclatchy.com

September 12, 2018 01:17 PM

The City of Myrtle Beach warned businesses Wednesday to shut down by 5 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The city tweeted: “Due to the evacuation order from the governor’s office, businesses in Myrtle Beach are required to have operations and security completed by 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 12.”

City spokesman Mark Kruea said businesses should be shuttered and people need to be evacuated by this evening.

A police spokesman said people would still be allowed in and out of the city, despite the evacuation order.

  Comments  