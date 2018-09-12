SC Gov. Henry McMaster warns of high flood risk of Hurricane Florence

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says to get to higher ground if you live in flood areas as Hurricane Florence approaches in a press conference September 12, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service