‘Surfing in a Hurricane’: Jimmy Buffett spotted with his board on the SC coast

Maybe Jimmy Buffett didn’t see Henry McMaster’s news conference when the governor ordered an evacuation for the entire South Carolina coastline.

The music legend must have also missed it when Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg tweeted “If you haven’t already evacuated, now is the time to get on the road.”

Buffett, who’s known for singing about living a carefree life and having fun, put his lyrics into action Wednesday when he was spotted in Folly Beach with his surf board.

The popular singer and entrepreneur’s day at the beach was posted on Instagram. Buffett went surfing in Charleston County, which McMaster ordered to be evacuated Monday.

Buffett even commented on the post with some lyrics from his song titled “Surfing in a Hurricane.”

“I ain’t afraid of dying. I got no need to explain. I feel like going surfing in a hurricane,” Buffett wrote, before taking a more serious approach to the massive storm that’s forecast to make landfall along the Carolina coast by Friday.

“On a serious note — respect mother nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett had some fun with a Palmetto Parking employee during his surfing trip, posing with Becca Savage Lovett as she pretended to give him a ticket, WCIV reported.

“So this groovy thing happened today,” Lovett posted on Facebook. “I am mean-mugging Jimmy Buffet.”