Gov. Henry McMaster warns of Hurricane Florence dangers despite becoming Category 2 storm

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in anticipation of a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall next week.
