How many people in South Carolina are without power during Hurricane Florence?

More than 84,700 S.C. households were without power by 3 p.m. Friday as Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.
And South Carolina’s power companies have warned that those outages could last a while, as Florence’s strong winds and heavy rains delay repairs.
The bulk of those outages — some 60,300 — were in Horry County, just south of where Florence made landfall Friday morning in North Carolina.
Here’s a breakdown of which customers were affected by South Carolina’s power outages, as of 2 p.m. Friday:
▪ About 37,800 direct-serve customers of state-owned Santee Cooper. More than 27,600 of those customers live in North Myrtle Beach, while about 7,500 are in Myrtle Beach.
▪ 30,350 customers of electric cooperatives, which buy power from Santee Cooper and Duke Energy. More than 25,100 of those were Horry Electric customers in Horry County.
▪ 14,800 Duke Energy customers. Nearly 10,650 of them were in the Pee Dee counties of Florence, Marion and Dillon, just south of the North Carolina border.
▪ About 1,700 SCE&G customers.
Santee Cooper said Friday morning Florence had knocked out two transmission lines in northern Horry County. Those lines deliver power to Horry Electric customers as well as Santee Cooper customers.
In a news release Friday, the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina explained how the Category 1 storm would affect the system.
“Wind and trees are a power-punch to overhead electric systems,” the statewide trade group wrote. “As the wind pushes over trees onto power lines, the weight puts a tremendous pull on the poles holding them up. At some point the poles — eight inches in diameter at the top — snap. Or the cross-arms, the timbers where the wires are attached, break.”
