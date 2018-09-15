Most SC schools get green light to reopen after storm passes

Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday gave most S.C. school districts the go-ahead to reopen in the coming week after Tropical Storm Florence passes.
School districts, including in the Midlands, were closed for most of the week when then-Hurricane Florence tracked toward the state.
“All school closures, except those in Horry and Georgetown counties, are right now, immediately returned to local school authorities,” McMaster said. “All state offices, previously closed, will open on Monday.”
On Saturday, evacuation orders were lifted for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, also Edisto Beach in Colleton County.
Evacuation zones in Horry and Georgetown counties remain under the order.
In the Columbia area, Richland District Two school officials planned to meet on Sunday afternoon to assess the district and decide whether to reopen on Monday, district superintendent Baron Davis said Saturday. The University of South Carolina already announced plans to reopen classes at the main Columbia campus Tuesday as long as conditions allow.
Tropical Storm Florence — continuing to weaken — moved slowly at 3 mph west through the Midlands on Saturday, showering Lexington and Richland counties with 2-4 inches of rain and wind gusts at around 50 mph, the National Weather Service of Columbia reported.
The strongest wind gusts were recorded at 61 mph at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The storm’s center is expected to pass the Midlands — still under a tropical storm warning — sometime late Saturday.
Thousands of South Carolinians continue to remain without power.
As of 2:15 p.m. Saturday, 118,833 S.C. power customers were without electricity, down from 171,899 early Saturday, said Nanette Edwards, head of S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.
At least one South Carolinian has died as a result of the storm, The Associated Press reported.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported a 61-year-old woman died near the town of Union late Friday after her car struck a tree blown over by high winds.
