Wind whips around at Myrtle Beach pier as Florence hits coast

Wind picked up at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, September 14, 2018. Hurricane Florence earlier made landfall in North Carolina.
One person has died in South Carolina as a result of Florence

The Associated Press

September 15, 2018 01:25 PM

Officials in South Carolina are reporting the state’s first fatality due to Florence, bringing the storm’s overall death toll to at least five.

A 61-year-old woman was killed late Friday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree that had fallen across Highway 18 near the town of Union.

Capt. Kelley Hughes of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The tree was about 6 feet above the road surface. Hughes said the vehicle’s roof is what struck the tree.

Four weather-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina.

