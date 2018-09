Two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in the Loris area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victims as Debra Collins Rion, 61, and Mark Carter King, 63. They were found at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The two died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, which was used in their home. There will be no further investigation.