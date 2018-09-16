Lexington fatality blamed on Hurricane Florence

A sixth South Carolinian has died because of Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical depression.
Rhonda Rebecca Hartley, 30, of Leesville, was killed at 6 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The pick-up was traveling east on Pond Branch Road near Gilbert when it drove into standing water on the roadway.
Also in the Midlands, a truck traveling west on Interstate 20 near mile marker 106 in Kershaw County on Sunday morning drove into standing water, hydroplaned off the road and struck an overpass support beam, according to the department.
The driver, Jeffery Youngren, 42, of Elgin died at the scene, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
In addition to the six S.C. deaths, there were 10 fatalities in North Carolina.
Comments