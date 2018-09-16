‘One Carolina’ T-shirt to be sold with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Florence relief

A T-shirt company is marketing new items to raise money to help the Carolinas in the recovery from Hurricane Florence.

Palmetto Shirt Co. announced the “One Carolina,” shirt and decal. The company said that all proceeds from both items will be “used for disaster relief in the Carolinas.”

Both the T-shirt and decal are colored in navy blue with white and feature an image of North Carolina and South Carolina. There is a stripe across the state’s border which reads “One Carolina.”

In smaller print below, the shirt reads “Hurricane Florence Relief,” which is next to the hurricane logo used by meteorologists.

SIGN UP

“Many regions in the Carolinas are in need of aid. ... Help the people of the Carolinas with your purchase,” the company said on its website.

The shirt is available in sizes from small to XXXL at a cost of $10. The decal is listed at $5, on the Palmetto Shirt Co. website.

The company is looking to raise $10,000 through sales to donate to Habitat for Humanity, foxcarolina.com reported, adding the items will be available for the rest of September.