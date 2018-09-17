Trump declares state of disaster in South Carolina after Florence

After Florence swept through the Palmetto State over the weekend, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in South Carolina, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The state was approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements, which help local governments, state agencies, non-profits and electrical nonprofits get back on their feet after major disaster events, according to the statement.
S.C. Gov. McMaster requested the declaration Sept. 9, as Florence eyed the South Carolina coast as a major hurricane, according to a letter sent from his office to the president.
Money can be spent on expenses related to the emergency and other protective measures, according to the statement. That includes things like debris removal, hazard mitigation and any emergency services used in relation to Hurricane Florence.
Eight counties were included in Trump’s declaration, including Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg. More counties may be added to that list as FEMA receives reports of more damages.
Agencies under the order are eligible to apply to be reimbursed for 75 percent of costs, according to the statement.
Trump declared a disaster in North Carolina Friday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The order also extended to eight N.C. counties.
