SC Democratic candidate James Smith back to campaigning after Florence storm duties

S.C. Democratic nominee for governor James Smith was released from his S.C. National Guard duties on Monday, a week after he and his opponent Gov. Henry McMaster suspended their campaigns for governor when then-Hurricane Florence barreled toward the Carolinas.

Now released, Smith and his running-mate — state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell — are free to campaign.

His first stop? Greenville, his campaign said on Monday, followed by stops in Spartanburg and in Columbia.

“It was important to pause the campaign and set politics aside and work together as one South Carolina to keep each other safe,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “It was a privilege to serve again in response to a threat facing our state.”

Smith and Republican nominee Gov. Henry McMaster suspended their campaigns last Monday as the state prepared for Florence. McMaster previously canceled a trip to attend the Republican Governors Association retreat in Sea Island, Ga., in order to oversee hurricane operations.

McMaster’s campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Smith, a Columbia attorney and major in the S.C. Army National Guard, was activated for duty last Tuesday as one of more than 3,000 soldiers and airmen spread across the state. Smith’s role during the storm included aligning resource requests from entities across the state.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also was activated for National Guard duty, has since been released, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Smith had seldom been seen by reporters at the state’s emergency center.

He did, however, bump into McMaster, who has been giving daily public briefings on storm updates — at least once.

“It was great to see him,” Smith told The State. “You know, it’s one team. One fight. Team S.C. I was having lunch, ... he saw me before I saw him, and he sort of greeted me, and I said, ‘Hello, governor. Great to be on team S.C. together.’ I have a huge and a great deal of confidence in Team S.C. and those that are here to respond.”