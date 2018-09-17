National Guard rescues Conway residents as flood waters rise

The National Guard is conducting water rescues on Long Avenue in Conway on Monday morning.

About 30 homes here have flooded, a guardsman says. He’s lost count of the number of people they’ve helped out.

Residents of north Conway’s Sherwood neighborhood were packing up and leaving Monday morning as water rose up from nearby Crabtree Swamp.

“I might lose everything I’ve got,” said Jess White, a lifetime Conway resident who has never before had to evacuate the home his grandfather built on Busbee Street.

Like many families in Conway on Monday, White and his family were hauling their belongings to higher ground. Residents here have heard projections that river flooding from Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, will be worse than Hurricane Matthew two years ago.

The recent flash flooding of the Waccamaw and its tributaries has been enough to persuade many along Long Avenue to leave.

“I’ve been in Conway 50 years, and this is the second time I’ve seen the water this high,” said Joseph Guidera, who was helping to move his son out of Busbee Street.

Several neighbors were hoping to stay, even as floodwater covered their front yards and seeped into crawlspaces.

Water had crept down Busbee Street and into Margo Strong’s front yard, but she wanted to see it rise to the driveway before deciding to evacuate.

“We’re just sitting here and waiting,” said the nurse and preacher’s wife, who just moved to Conway in June. “Hopefully we won’t have to.”

Kevin Tovornik’s home at the corner of Busbee Street and Long Avenue was surrounded by swirling floodwater Monday, but it hadn’t yet risen to his floor. He hoped the flash flooding would recede before the river flooding from rains in North Carolina lifts the Waccamaw and its tributaries again.

Still, just the sight of water might be enough to end Tovornik’s 23-year stay at his current home.

“According to the wife, this is the last hurrah,” Tovornik said, before wading through waist-deep water to take milk to an elderly neighbor. “She doesn’t want to be 70 years old and living in a place where it does this every two to 10 years.”