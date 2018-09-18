Watch Florence from its start to finish — in one minute

While residents of North and South Carolina try to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence, the National Weather Service has produced a video of the storm and its long journey from the mid-Atlantic to landfall.

The one-minute time lapse video begins on Aug. 29 and shows Florence slowly taking shape, then rushing across the Atlantic before it stalls and churns along the coast of the Carolinas. The hurricane, which reached Category 4 status but hit the coast as a Category 2, made landfall on Sept. 14.

The video taken from space shows the days passing as Florence gathers strength.

In the video, you can see four other named storms in the Atlantic — Gordon, Helene, Isaac and Joyce — that formed during that period. Tropical Storm Gordon hit South Florida and the Gulf Coast.

This is an animation of the entire life span of Hurricane #Florence since August 29, 2018 when Florence was a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa. Besides, Florence, you'll also see Gordon, Helene, Isaac and Joyce during this very active period in the Atlantic Basin pic.twitter.com/9r9V8JTvX9 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 18, 2018