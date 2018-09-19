“I want to see u today sweetie” attorney recounts unwanted attention from Solicitor Dan Johnson

Midlands lawyer Debra Russell, who worked for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, says she left her job because Johnson made repeated efforts to have a relationship with her. The FBI recently asked Russell for copies of texts between Johnson and her.
SC governor suspends Richland prosecutor Dan Johnson

By John Monk

jmonk@thestate.com

September 19, 2018 12:17 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday formally suspended indicted 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson from office.

At the same time, McMaster appointed state Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss as interim solicitor for the circuit, made up of Richland and Kershaw counties.

Weiss will serve until early January, when a newly elected solicitor takes office. Two Columbia attorneys are vying for the job, and one will be elected in the Nov. 6 general election.

In appointing Weiss, McMaster avoided choosing a person directly associated with a political party. Neither did he choose one of the two candidates running for Johnson’s post — Democrat Byron Gipson or petition candidate John Meadors. Gipson resoundingly beat Johnson in a June Democratic primary.

“Weiss currently serves as deputy attorney general in charge of the criminal division in the S.C. attorney general’s office, serving as a prosecutor in the office since 2011,” according to the governor’s press statement. “Previously, Weiss served as an assistant solicitor for the Fifth Circuit solicitor’s office following her graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1999.”


The embattled Johnson was indicted Tuesday on 26 charges linked to allegations he and an aide — Nicole Holland —misspent more than $55,000 in taxpayer money. Holland, who was in charge of handling tens of thousands of dollars in Johnson’s office, also was indicted.

The pair face charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of government money, according to the indictment. Johnson and Holland could face 10 to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the 26 counts.

In recent months, Johnson, 47, has been buffeted by waves of increasingly negative publicity, including reports of excessive spending, stalking his ex-wife and sexually harassing female lawyers in his office.

