SC governor suspends Richland prosecutor Dan Johnson

Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday formally suspended indicted 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson from office.
At the same time, McMaster appointed state Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss as interim solicitor for the circuit, made up of Richland and Kershaw counties.
Weiss will serve until early January, when a newly elected solicitor takes office. Two Columbia attorneys are vying for the job, and one will be elected in the Nov. 6 general election.
In appointing Weiss, McMaster avoided choosing a person directly associated with a political party. Neither did he choose one of the two candidates running for Johnson’s post — Democrat Byron Gipson or petition candidate John Meadors. Gipson resoundingly beat Johnson in a June Democratic primary.
The pair face charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of government money, according to the indictment. Johnson and Holland could face 10 to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the 26 counts.
In recent months, Johnson, 47, has been buffeted by waves of increasingly negative publicity, including reports of excessive spending, stalking his ex-wife and sexually harassing female lawyers in his office.
