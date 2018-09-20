Judge sends 5 SC Irish Travelers to prison for massive fraud schemes

Five S.C. Irish Travelers — including two grandmothers — were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for their part in long-lasting fraud schemes.
“This is a criminal enterprise like South Carolina has never seen,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim May told U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs, ticking off a list of crimes the Irish Travelers have specialized in for years — lying to get food stamps and free government-paid medical care, failing to file income tax returns, and using false documents to qualify for loans for expensive cars and life insurance policies that pay off when elderly relatives die.
May, who was asking Childs for prison sentences, spoke just after Leon Stavrinakis, the attorney for 62-year-old Irish Traveler Johnny Sherlock, asked the judge for mercy, citing Sherlock’s record as a good citizen, youth coach, husband, father and grandfather to a young grandson.
“He’s someone who cares about his church and community, and a man who was heavily involved in the local Catholic Church,” said Stavrinakis, a state representative from Charleston.
Sherlock is also a major influence in the life of his young grandson, who doesn’t have a father in his life, Stavrinakis said.
May replied, “I’m glad he has a strong relationship with the church, but the church teaches, ‘thou shalt not steal’ and ‘thou shalt not bear false witness.’ “
The best service Sherlock can do now is to let children see that “fraud has actual consequences,” May said. “This has gone on at least a decade.”
Childs sentenced Sherlock to 15 months in federal prison. She could have given him up to 33 months, but shaved off time due to his family situation and the restitution — $50,000 — that he already has paid.
Five Irish Travelers received prison terms for their roles in frauds Wednesday and Thursday, shining a light on the unusual Irish Travelers’ culture in the North Augusta area of South Carolina.
Some 2,000 or more Irish Travelers live in the Murphy Village area of Aiken County.
Many make money carrying out complex white-collar fraud schemes — getting food stamps and government-subsidized medical care for free, failing to pay taxes and creating false paperwork that allows them to buy expensive cars and get millions of dollars in life insurance on elderly relatives, May and defense attorneys said Thursday.
The victims in the schemes aren’t individuals. Instead, the Travelers specialize in defrauding the federal government, financial institutions and life insurance companies, the lawyers said. May said the frauds involve millions of dollars.
Deeply embedded corruption is a way of life among many Irish Travelers, who have lived insulated from mainstream America for decades, May told the judge. Travelers take their daughters out of school as early as the elementary grades and often marry them off in their early teens, according to court statements by prosecution and defense attorneys. Women also carry out many of the frauds, lawyers said.
Besides Sherlock, the other Travelers sentenced were:
▪ Mary Rita Sherlock, sentenced to 15 months for racketeering conspiracy — the same as her husband, Johnny Sherlock. The grandmother has numerous maladies — from recurring pneumonia to loss of a kidney to heart conditions, her lawyer, state Rep. Peter McCoy of Charleston, told the judge.
▪ Renee Carroll, sentenced to 18 months in prison and to pay $18,000 in restitution
▪ Hannah Carroll, sentenced to 33 months for racketeering conspiracy. Her lawyer, Keith Johnson, described the grandmother as “God-fearing” and very remorseful.
▪ Rose M. Mulholland, sentenced to 11 months in prison for racketeering conspiracy to be followed by 10 months wearing a monitor and 500 hours of community service. Defense attorney Jack Swerling said Mulholland, who gave a tearful apology, was needed to care for a young child with extreme special needs.
On one hand, Judge Childs showed mercy, giving the defendants until after Christmas to report to prison in most cases.
But, when McCoy asked her not to send Mary Sherlock to prison, citing her ailments, Childs responded, “The Bureau of Prisons does have a hospital that takes care of these issues.”
