Mom was in the bathroom, so SC man went outside and ‘flopped it out,’ cops say

A South Carolina man stepped outside of his apartment to urinate, in view of his neighbors, because his mother was using the bathroom in their home at the time, according to police.
Neighbors got an eyeful Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on West Centennial Drive in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. When an officer arrived, a man approached him, apologizing and telling the officer that he was “in the wrong and did something bad.”
The man, later identified as Kevin Bivings, told the officer he went onto the back porch of his apartment and started to urinate “without looking to see if anyone was there,” the report states.
“I asked why he did such a thing since his apartment had a bathroom,” the officer wrote. “Bivings replied because his mother was currently using the bathroom.”
The officer asked Bivings if he knew kids live in the apartment complex and he said yes. Police wrote that the back porches have no covering or privacy, and the sidewalk on the porch connects to other buildings in the complex.
A neighbor said he was on his porch relaxing when he saw Bivings come outside.
“He just flopped it out and started urinating in front of me,” the neighbor told officers, according to the report.
Bivings was charged with indecent exposure, according to Spartanburg County court records. He was placed in the Spartanburg County jail and released on $3,000 bond, records show.
Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor and carries up to three years in prison, under South Carolina law.
Comments