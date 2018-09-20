Some Horry County hotels offer special rates as residents evacuate; shelters also open

Hotels in Myrtle Beach are rallying together to help residents who leave their homes as floodwaters rise.

Many people who live in Conway and rural Horry County are seeking shelter this week away from the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Some hotels are offering free or discounted rates to those in need.

The Midtown Inn & Cottages in downtown Myrtle Beach is one of them. The owner, Jaret Hucks, wrote on Facebook that the inn “weathered the hurricane nicely.”

“We are now open for business and will be happy to take in any families displaced by the flooding,” Hucks wrote.

Hucks wrote that people who cannot afford to pay should contact the motel anyway. Some free rooms are available, and some are being offered at a discounted price.

Sixteen rooms have been set aside to accommodate evacuees, said Theresa Willey, who works at the front desk at the motel. As of Thursday, she said, 120 people were staying there.

The Midtown Inn has rooms with kitchens, and cottages can sleep up to 10 people. Pets are allowed.

Businesses and community members are donating food and clothing to those staying at the motel, Willey said. Horry County Fire Rescue donated diapers and drinks on Thursday.

“We are here because of the support of our community and now we have the opportunity to support you in your time of need,” Hucks wrote on Facebook.

Across the Grand Strand, Brittain Resorts is offering discounted rates to people from North and South Carolina through Oct. 31. According to a news release, rates range from $39 for single rooms to $99 for one- to four-bedroom suites per night, plus tax.

Despite the discounted rates, several local people took to Twitter this week, saying they could not rent rooms from Brittain Resorts because of a local policy. The policy, which is put in place by individual hotels, prohibits locals from renting out rooms, said Mark Kruea, a city spokesman for Myrtle Beach.

But locals can rent from any of Brittain Resorts’ 16 hotels across the Grand Strand, according to Kris Kuball, vice president of the company. The confusion, he said, came from a misinformed front desk agent.

“We corrected that with the one person,” Kuball said.

Compass Cove, the Caribbean and the Breakers, which are part of Brittain Resorts, allow cats and dogs. Two pets are allowed per unit, and people will have to pay an additional $25 per day. Shot records must be provided, or a veterinarian can email records to the hotel.

The Best Western Plus Intracoastal along North Kings Highway is offering discounted rates to residents from the Conway and Socastee areas. According to general manager Larry Rushing, the hotel is almost full for the week, but more rooms should open up by next week.





For people evacuating with pets, Horry County Animal Care Center is taking in pet evacuees for the duration of flooding. More information can be found by calling 843-915-5930 or 843-248-1520.

Here’s how to reach the motels:

The Midtown Inn & Cottages, 309 8th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach — 843-448-6942

Brittain Resorts, several locations — 855-969-3171

Best Western Plus Intracoastal, 9551 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach — 843-213-1440

Shelters

The American Red Cross is offering several flood shelters across the county. In District One for the South Carolina Red Cross, 300 people stayed in shelters Wednesday night.

The Red Cross is currently making sure that shelters have enough supplies, including food, to offer services throughout the flooding crisis.

The number and locations of shelters are could change if the needs change. For updated information about shelters, call 843-915-5150.

Here are current shelter locations: