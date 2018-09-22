Earthquake hits SC. Not the only one this month

People in Bamberg County might have awoke to a rumbling in the small hours of the morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division announced that an earthquake shook South Carolina in the lower Savannah sections of the state at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

The earthquake reached 2.1 magnitude with the quake’s centered about 1.4 miles southeast of Bamberg, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake is the second to be registered in South Carolina in September. A 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened near McCormick on Sept. 13.

While not known for earthquakes, three seismic events have recently hit near a small town close to the North Carolina border, The State’s Sarah Ellis reported in May.

Pageland, SC has felt more than the usual amount of quakes since last May.

“Earthquakes tend to happen in bunches,” geologist Scott Howard told The State. “Not that any one earthquake is the result of another earthquake, but there just may be some local readjustments going on around the earthquake.”

An earthquake of 2.1 magnitude is categorized as a “micro” quake on the Richter Scale, which is the scale used to measure seismic activity. An event like the one near Bamberg is “generally not felt by people, though recorded on local instruments,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica’s explanation of the Richter Scale.

“Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two,” the USGS says on its website.

In 1886, Charleston was struck by “the most damaging and one of the largest historic shocks in Eastern North America,” according to the USGS. It reached 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake killed 60 people.

The quake near Bamberg is the sixth in 2018.