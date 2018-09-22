SCE&G loses latest battle in company’s attempt to increase rates

The court has dealt another blow to SCE&G in their attempt to raise the price people pay for electricity.

On Friday, the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied SCE&G its request to stop a rate decrease ahead of a court case concerning those reduced rates, according to court documents.

In June, South Carolina lawmakers struck a deal to temporarily lower SCE&G rates by nearly 15 percent. Before the cut about 18 percent of customers’ electric bill was going toward the abandoned nuclear reactors that SCE&G failed to build. After the rate reduction, SCE&G entered into a lawsuit to try and get the rates raised again.

While that lawsuit is still ongoing, SCE&G’s initial request to throw out the Legislature’s rate cut was also denied by the court as was the Cayce based utility’s request to speed up the trial.

Also part of the court’s latest ruling, the Attorney General’s office will be allowed to file a friends-of-the-court brief which is a statement that an entity outside a lawsuit can file with the court expressing their views of the case.

“This is another big win for SCE&G ratepayers,” Attorney General Wilson said in a statement. “We’ve argued that customers should not have to pay billions of dollars for a hole in the ground. The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals recognized that it would be inappropriate to halt the General Assembly’s reduction of customers’ rates.”