In Myrtle Beach, a motel becomes a temporary home for flood victims

Ashley Brungard’s three children took a break from swimming Saturday evening long enough to join other families for a dinner of pork barbecue and pasta salad served at picnic tables outside their Myrtle Beach hotel.

To those who didn’t know any better, the gathering might have seemed like an end-of-summer party at The Midtown Inn & Cottages, two blocks from the beach and across the street from a zip-line adventure park. But the Brungards and dozens of other families at the motel aren’t celebrating — they’re hunkering down after fleeing their Horry County homes threatened by floodwaters.

The motel is offering discounted rates, and some free rooms, for people who evacuated because of flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Guests say they are grateful for the place to stay, although it’s tough to be cooped up in a small hotel room, often with kids and pets, while they worry about the fate of their homes.

“We’re so stressed out, it’s hard to not snap,” said Brungard, 29, who evacuated her home in the Rosewood neighborhood of Socastee with her husband and kids.

SIGN UP

But in the midst of a natural disaster, those staying at the motel say they have been amazed at the outpouring of kindness and support. Churches and community groups have been serving meals outside the motel, and one room has been set aside to serve as a pantry, stocked with water and other supplies guests might need.

Volunteers serve dinner to guests at The Midtown Inn & Cottages in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Lorena Rios Trevino lriostrevino@mcclatchy.com

Horry County has seen its fair share over the years of nasty weather that has devastated homes and businesses, but some say Florence has reignited a spirit of giving.





“This time it’s so different,” said 18-year-old Hayley Wallace, who was staying at The Midtown Inn with her mother and their German Shepherd, Koda. “It’s like the whole community cares.”





Her mom, Anita Wallace, posted on Facebook that her son was about to welcome a new baby. Soon after, a stranger dropped off newborn clothes and diapers at the hotel room.

“It’s been amazing,” Anita Wallace said.

But guests know they have a long road ahead of them.

The Midtown Inn & Cottages is offering discounted rates to flood victims. Lorena Rios Trevino lriostrevino@mcclatchy.com

Tom and Eileen O’Hara said they had just bought their home in Rosewood when Hurricane Matthew brought flooding two years ago. They had to take out a loan for $25,000 to repair the house, and they racked up additional credit card debt.





Now they wonder how they will manage if their home sustains major damage once again.

When they found out flooding was expected after Florence, “we both cried our eyes out,” said Tom O’Hara, 52.

Kenneth Lesane is staying at The Midtown Inn & Cottages in Myrtle Beach because his home in the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee will likely be flooded. Lorena Rios Trevino lriostrevino@mcclatchy.com

Kenneth Lesane, who said he is supposed to get a prosthetic leg this week, said it’s hard to prepare for this kind of disaster, even when you know floodwaters are on the way. His family offered him encouragement.

“They gave me moral support,” said Lesane, 57. “’You’re going to make it through this. You’re a survivor.’ I said OK.”

In the meantime, guests at The Midtown Inn are trying to stay occupied. Distractions help keep the worry at bay.

As the sun began to set Saturday evening, Hayley Wallace looked toward the ocean and said she’s been taking lots of walks on the beach.

“We have a really good view,” she said, “so you can’t beat that.”