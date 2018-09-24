You can get relief money if you live in one of these SC counties. Here’s how.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in four South Carolina counties can apply for federal money if their properties were damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Help is available in Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As of Monday, FEMA had approved 86 applications for individual assistance worth $109,777 in the state.

Ten South Carolina counties are eligible for public assistance after Hurricane Florence: Berkeley, Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg. FEMA can reimburse state and local governments for some storm-related costs.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to apply for help from FEMA.

How do I apply?

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Expect the process to take up to 20 minutes.

What information will I need to provide?

Your Social Security number, annual household income, contact information, insurance information and bank account information.

If you are approved for assistance, the money will be deposited into your bank account.

I’m a renter. Can I qualify for help from FEMA?

Yes.

Renters who were displaced by Hurricane Florence can apply for temporary housing help.

“They might be able to get assistance right away because they need some place to live,” said Cheria Brown, media relations manager for FEMA in South Carolina.

What kind of long-term help is available?

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available in some cases.





These loans can help businesses, homeowners and renters. To apply, go online to DisasterLoan.sba.gov or call 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing). Or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

I have flood insurance. Can I still apply for help through FEMA?

Yes.

But you should first file a claim with your insurance company and reach a settlement, Brown said. FEMA will not duplicate insurance payments.

I’ve applied for FEMA help. What happens now?

In some cases, an inspector will visit your property. Then the agency will work to decide the extent of the damages.

How much money is available?

There’s no limit on how much individuals can receive, Brown said.

“Everyone’s situation is a little bit different.”