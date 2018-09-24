Joe Biden’s Charleston trip to campaign for James Smith postponed

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday postponed his Wednesday swing through South Carolina to campaign for James Smith, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Smith’s campaign’s spokesman, Brad Warthen, cited an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden as the reason for postponing.

Biden was scheduled to take part in a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House on King Street in Charleston, according to an invitation provided to The State.

In his email, Warthen said the staffs for Biden and Smith are working to re-schedule the trip.

Smith faces Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 election for S.C. governor.





Separately, Biden also rescheduled his trip to Georgia Thursday to campaign for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in that state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A spokeswoman for Abrams said Biden’s Georgia trip has been rescheduled for October.

Biden endorsed Smith, 51, in January, months before South Carolina’s June Democratic primary.

The former U.S. senator from Delaware also has endorsed former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, Dick Hartpootlian, who is running for the state’s Senate District 20 seat, and Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate in the state’s 1st District congressional race.

Another potential 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, stopped in Charleston Sunday. In October, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will join the Orangeburg County Democratic Party at its annual fundraiser.





At least five other potential 2020 contenders could stop in South Carolina in October to campaign for Smith and other Democratic candidates.