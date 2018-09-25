Along came a spider who frightened an SC driver, causing her to lose it, video shows

Virginia Hays Sanders knew something was up when she opened her truck door and saw a spider web going from the driver’s seat to the steering wheel.

You could say the South Carolina native’s spider sense was tingling.

The 21-year-old Summerville resident’s suspicions were confirmed when a large, brown spider crawled across the dashboard and steering wheel as she was driving.

Sanders freaked out over the spider’s presence, and documented her meltdown with a profanity-laced cellphone video that has been viewed more than 150,000 times. (Note: The profanity has been bleeped out in the video.)

SIGN UP

The incident occurred Sept. 20, according to Sanders, who told The State she was preparing to drive her truck to her father’s residence in Eutawville, when she saw the spider web.

Sanders says she is not afraid of spiders, but is not a fan either. She searched the truck looking for the culprit behind the web, but came up empty. Putting her fears aside, she started the drive, and thought she saw the spider responsible when she noticed “an itty-bitty guy,” climbing on the driver’s side window.

She admitted that it was scary, but kept her cool because the little spider was on the outside of the window.

That calm did not last very long. Sanders was soon confronted by the large spider.

Virginia Hays Sanders got flustered encountering a large spider in her truck. Submitted by Virginia Hays Sanders

“I looked down and saw a big, scary spider,” Sanders told The State Monday. “I saw it and immediately pulled over when there was space on the road.”





She said her cellphone was in her lap while she was driving down US-17, and she wanted to show her mother the massive spider lurking in her car, so she started recording when she pulled over. But she admitted to freaking out before that.

While the video documented the spider crawling along the front of the car, it was narrated by a hysterical Sanders. She captured the essence of her fear with several four-letter words and at one point said “I’m going to die.”

“I would have smashed it, but I didn’t want to risk it,” Sanders said. “I didn’t know if it would die, or if it would bite me.”

Eventually, a friend of her mother helped Sanders out. He used bug spray to get the spider to come out from behind the dashboard and killed it, she said.

Sanders reported her mother found the whole thing very funny, but her family did not like how much she “cussed” in the video. Her friends have had some fun at her expense, sending her pictures of spiders.

Aside from being scared by having spiders in the car with her, Sanders seems fearless in many ways. She just completed a course at the Tulsa Welding School’s campus in Jacksonville and is looking to become a welder on either an off-shore oil rig or along a pipeline in either Texas or Alaska.





Since the incident, Sanders said she has searched her car for more spiders, and has not found any. She said if she had it all to do over again, she would try to remain calm, since she thought her screaming agitated the spider.

“The more I screamed, the more he ran around,” Sanders said.