3-year-old SC boy killed in possible accidental shooting

A 3-year-old South Carolina boy died after what authorities say appears to have been an accidental shooting.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the Warrenville area of Aiken County, according to a release Tuesday from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 911 call from the toddler’s mother, and found the woman and her 3-year-old son, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to an area hospital treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.
Investigators say initial reports reveal the shooting may have been accidental.
Additional details about the shooting, including the kind of gun involved and how the toddler was shot, were not immediately available.
The boy’s identity will be released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
