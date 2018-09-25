COURTESY OF ARSENIO HALL Provided photo
South Carolina

Arsenio Hall is performing in Columbia. Here’s when and where you can see him

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 25, 2018 12:13 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Comedian Arsenio Hall will perform standup in Columbia next week, a year after canceling local shows due to Hurricane Irma.

Hall is coming to the Comedy House on Decker Boulevard next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6.

The comedian and actor is known for “The Arsenio Hall Show,” which ran from 1989-1994, and for his role in 1988’s “Coming to America” with Eddie Murphy.

He is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Comedy House, 2768 Decker Blvd.

Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased online at www.comedyhouse.us, at the Comedy House box office, or by calling (803) 798-9898.

