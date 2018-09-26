You can’t fly without a Real ID. So Columbia airport will help you get one.

Don’t have your Real ID yet? The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will have a mobile office at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport next month so people can purchase one.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID will be required to board a commercial flight, enter a military base or visit a secure federal building.
The state DMV will have a mobile office set up at the Columbia airport on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday release from the airport. The office will be in the airport’s Carolina Room, located in the baggage claim level.
Anyone who wants to purchase a Real ID should bring all of the required documents such as your government-issued birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of S.C. address and all legal name change documents.
The DMV’s fee for a Real ID is $25. For questions about required documents or the process for purchasing a REAL ID, contact the DMV at REALID@scdmv.net or visit www.scdmvonline.com.
Comments