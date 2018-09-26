Dangers still exist, but latest flood forecasts are good news for Georgetown County

The latest forecast is good news for Georgetown County as some of the hardest hit areas now expect lower floodwaters.

According to the newest projections, the river flow has slowed and the worst flooding is expected Friday morning, county officials posted on Facebook.

Some of the hardest hit areas were projected to see 5 to 10 feet of flooding, but are now looking at 2 to 4 feet. That includes Front Street in downtown Georgetown.

But, officials warn that predictions can quickly change.

SIGN UP

The newest projections would still be above Hurricane Matthew levels and can still cause damage, according to county officials.

Georgetown leaders have warned people that live in flood-prone areas that they need to evacuate. Many businesses on Front Street are protected by piles of sandbags and plastic on the windows. There already is flooding in the Plantersville area with several roads closed in the northern part of the county.