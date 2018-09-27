Copperhead snake attacks SC 2-year-old walking on a sidewalk with her grandparents

A venomous copperhead snake attacked a 2-year-old girl as she walked on a sidewalk with her grandparents in Gaffney, South Carolina.
The girl remained hospitalized Wednesday, two days after the snake bit her in the leg, Fox Carolina reported.
The snake attacked the toddler along Jolley Road on Monday night, according to Chief Dennis Gardner of the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, WSPA reported.
The toddler was the second victim of a venomous snake bite in Cherokee County in a week, The Gaffney Ledger reported.
The copperhead is South Carolina’s most common venous snake, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Still, the department reports, “the likelihood of snakebite in South Carolina is extremely low. You are more likely to die choking on food or falling down stairs than from the bite of a venomous snake.”
