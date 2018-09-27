Nikki Haley sent sweet message to her daughter after time spent with First Daughter

It has been a busy week for Nikki Haley.

The former governor of South Carolina mixed in multiple media appearances during meetings and speeches at the United Nations General Assembly, where she serves as the U.S. Ambassador. Haley, a Republican from Lexington, is also serving as temporary Security Council President.

But she was able to take time at the end of the day to send a loving message to her daughter, Rena, who is currently a student at Haley’s alma mater Clemson University.

“A little bit late on Daughter’s Day but with ten times the love. Happy Daughters Day to my sweet one. You make me proud each and every day! #HappyDaughtersDay,” Haley posted on Twitter.

A little bit late on Daughter’s Day but with ten times the love. Happy Daughters Day to my sweet one. You make me proud each and every day! #HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/PfspbhEx5p — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) September 27, 2018

Before the message about her daughter, Haley was trading tweets with another daughter, the First Daughter.

Along with President Donald Trump, some of the top officials and dignitaries from the U.S. attended the meetings at the U.N. — including Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father.

The two were pictured together, and Haley wrote about it on social media, calling Ivanka Trump a “sweet friend.”

“It’s been wonderful spending time this week with an awesome public servant and sweet friend, Ivanka Trump,” Haley tweeted Wednesday night. “She’s been hard at work advancing global women’s economic empowerment and promoting U.S. priorities in workforce development.”

RT @USUN: It’s been wonderful spending time this week with an awesome public servant and sweet friend, @IvankaTrump. She’s been hard at work advancing global women’s economic empowerment and promoting U.S. priorities in workforce development. #USstrong #UNGA73 pic.twitter.com/A2N9o4WDmK — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) September 26, 2018

Shortly after that post, Ivanka Trump retweeted it. She also tweeted a picture of the two top officials, along with her own message of support for Haley.

“Congratulations to our great U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on a successful Security Council Presidency and productive meetings at #UNGA2018,” Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to our great US Ambassador to the United Nations @NikkiHaley on a successful Security Council Presidency and productive meetings at #UNGA2018. pic.twitter.com/rq5yibuf5O — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 27, 2018

Haley, who served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before resigning to join the Trump Administration, also tweeted about her activities earlier in the day.

That included sitting in on a Security Council meeting on counterproliferation, chaired by the president. It also had tweets from her visit to “Fox & Friends,” where she chimed in on a variety of issues.

That was the latest media appearance for Haley, who was on ABC’s “This Week,” Sunday, followed by an interview Monday on CNN. During those spots, Haley refuted claims members of the president’s cabinet discussed removing him from office, The State previously reported.