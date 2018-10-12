‘Michael Myers sent me a letter’: Myrtle Beach local appears in new ‘Halloween’ movie

The new “Halloween” movie is one of the most anticipated horror movies of October. The latest installation in the famous spooky franchise will include a Myrtle Beach preteen as a part of its esteemed cast.
Sophia Miller, 11, comes from a family of actors. Her dad’s agent helped her get into commercials for local businesses and tourism agencies. In the film, Miller plays a young version of Karen Strode, the main character’s daughter, in flashbacks to the year 1980 from the present day setting of the new movie.
Adult Karen Strode is portrayed by Judy Greer, who has starred in television shows such as “Arrested Development” and “Archer.” The film’s biggest star is “Halloween” alum Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film.
“This opportunity was the biggest I’ve had,” she said. “It was really awesome to get this role.”
Miller’s agency, Reel Sisters Talent Agency, is based in Wilmington, North Carolina. The agency contacted Miller, informing her that she got an audition for the role in a nation-wide search. After she was cast, producers asked her to cut 13-inches of hair off for the character, which required some preparation.
The movie is a continuation of the original 1978 film which told the story of fictional serial killer Michael Myers, who committed murders on Halloween night.
In the film, Myers tries to kill babysitter, Laurie Strode (Curtis), who plays the mother of Miller’s character. The new movie takes place in modern day, where Laurie Strode and Michael Myers spar off once again.
Miller got to know Curtis well, which was a cool experience given that she was a big fan, she said.
“Any time I saw her, she would come over and talk to me and welcome me,” Miller said.
She said that James Jude Courtney, who plays Michael Myers, was very nice. Courtney mailed Miller a letter after the showing thanking her for being involved in the “’Halloween Party.”
“I thought that was awesome. Michael Myers sent me a letter” she said.
From here, Miller hopes that this role opens up new doors for future opportunities. Her goal is to keep going in the movie business.
The movie will be released on Oct. 19. Miller said in September that her family hopes to host a special event for the movie’s release at the Stone Theater in Market Common.
