Sneezing? Itching? Here are the SC seasonal allergies to watch for this fall

It’s fall and you’re miserable.
Your nose runs, your eye itch and you’re sneezing like crazy.
As if the spring allergy season wasn’t bad enough, now autumn brings a special kind of allergy torment.
There are a few obvious culprits. And you certainly can’t spend your days inside.
Here’s what you can do and where should you go if you’re tired of buying tissues by the ton.
Why am I sneezing?
Beaufort County allergist Dr. Thomas Beller said the main culprit this time of year is ragweed.
“An allergy is a mistake (to the body),” Beller said. “The body believes that something is dangerous.”
This happens even more so nowadays because we live in a hyper-hygienic society, said Beller. Our bodies are becoming less and less immune to the germs and pollens all around us.
And while ragweed is the main culprit during the fall, it’s not the only one.
Pollen is also out to get you.
Its is carried in two ways. Insects ( primarily bees) carry it from one plant to another while some plants rely on the wind to move it around.
The types of plants that use the wind often produce more pollen to ensure that at least some of the stuff gets spread around.
And that pollen can cause inflammation in your nose which makes some of you sniffle, sneeze and cough.
How can I enjoy hayrides and the holidays?
For about 50 percent of allergy patients, an over-the-counter antihistamine will do the trick, Beller said.
If that doesn’t help, move on to a nasal spray and eye drops.
Those who are really suffering will more than likely have to go through immunotherapy, where an allergist will introduce the allergen into your body, usually with an injection. The aim is to trick your body into thinking that allergen isn’t harmful to you.
What else should I watch for?
As Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, some of us will have to be extra careful about the ingredients we use in those holiday main courses and desserts.
Pay special attention to food allergies when the kids go trick-or-treating
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies affect four to six percent of children.
The five the most common are nuts, milk, eggs, wheat and seafood, Beller said.
Because there is more awareness of food allergies in children and adults nowadays, we thankfully have more medicine and programs to help.
Initiatives like the Teal Pumpkin Project — where people can put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep to show they offer non-food allergy treats for trick-or-treaters — can help everyone be safe.
Resources
Now that you know what could be making you sneeze, here’s where to go and what tools you can use:
