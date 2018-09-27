Two dead, more injured after plane is torn apart in SC crash, police say

Two people died and more were injured after a plane crashed at a South Carolina airport Thursday, according to the police.
The plane was torn apart after crashing through a fence at the end of a runway at Greenville Downtown Airport and spilling on to a nearby road, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Police said the plane “went off the runway around 1:39 p.m.” foxcarolina.com reported.
There were four people on board the plane, two crew members and two passengers per foxcarolina.com, which said the Greenville County Coroner has confirmed two people died after responding to the scene of the crash.
The police could not confirm if the crash happened when the plane was taking off or landing, according to the Greenville News.
In addition to police, Greenville County Fire Department and EMS are responding to the crash, the police reported on Facebook.
The plane is a “Falcon 50 that seats between nine to 19 passengers,” according to the Greenville News, which reported that three people have been pulled from the wreckage, while “one is still being extracted.”
The plane is registered to Global Aircraft Acquisitions LLC in Delaware, according to the FAA.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
