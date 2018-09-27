Red Cross offering clean-up supplies Friday at locations on outskirts of Grand Strand

The American Red Cross will be providing clean-up supplies Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at various locations on the outskirts of the Grand Strand to help residents recovering from Hurricane Florence and flooding.
Residents can pick up clean-up kits that include gloves, bleach, a mop, broom, trash bags, masks, rakes, bottled water and other supplies at the following locations:
Nichols City Hall at 514 W. Mullins Street in Nichols; Windy Hill Volunteer Fire Department 896 E. Ashby Road in Florence; Lake City Fire Department at 223 N. Acline Street in Lake City; and Olanta Fire Department at 3505 Olanta Hwy. in Olanta. Kits are available while supplies last at each location.
To donate to the Red Cross’ relief effort, text the word “FLORENCE” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The organization claims an average of 91 cents from each dollar is spent on shelter, food, relief items, health, emotional support and financial assistance after a large disaster, , as well as the logistics and support needed for our volunteers to help those affected.
Comments