Family of deceased homeless veteran couldn’t be found. Then a woman recognized ‘Jbone’

The family of a veteran who died in a Lexington homeless shelter has been located, the Lexington County Coroner’s office announced.

The family of James Clyde Hutchens Jr was found after a woman posted on the social media page of WSPA.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office needs help locating family for James Clyde Hutchens Jr., an Army veteran who died earlier this month at a shelter for homeless veterans. Lexington County Coroner's Office

“This is jbone he did serve military and he also worked with us at Waffle House for years he has two daughters and two sons and a ex wife we are trying to locate his family now,” Charity Waters Garcia posted.

On Friday, The State and other SC media outlets reported that the Lexington County Coroners Office was looking for the family of Hutchens. The veteran died of natural causes while at a homeless shelter where he was living. He was 56 years old.

Garcia used to worked with Hutchens in Forest City, North Carolina, she told WSPA.

“I was emotional about it because I’d just lost my dad last year and I was thinking ‘This is somebody’s dad,’” Garcia said. “He is a father. He’s a son to somebody. He’s a friend to all of us at work. And that’s why I feel, I guess, relieved.”

Garcia was able to find Hutchens’ daughter and get her contact information to the Lexington Coroner’s Office.

On Friday the coroner’s office said, “We are hoping that family will and are able to step forward to claim our Veteran but in the event that does not happen, we will make sure that Mr. Hutchens final arrangements are handled with the dignity and compassion our Veterans deserve.”

