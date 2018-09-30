Teen cyclist killed in SC hit-and-run

An 18-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in the Lowcountry on Friday.
The deadly collision happened around 8:15 p.m. on Mount Zion Road in Georgetown County, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The bicyclist and an unknown car both were traveling west on Mount Zion when the car hit the bicycle, Jones said.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the victim as 18-year-old David Anderson, according to WCSC. A description of the car that hit Anderson was not immediately available.
This is at least the third fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist in South Carolina in just over a month.
A 56-year-old Lexington County man, Christopher Sharpe, was killed in a hit-and-run while riding a bicycle on Main Street in Gaston on Sept. 21. The driver of the car that hit Sharpe fled.
And on Aug. 25, 40-year-old Justin Turner died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in northeast Richland County. The driver who caused that collision also fled.
Comments