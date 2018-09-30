Woman’s body found wrapped in blanket on SC roadside

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket on the side of a South Carolina roadway.
The body was found around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on South Old Piedmont Highway in Greenville County, according to WSPA.
A passerby found the body just off the side of the roadway, reports FOX Carolina. Deputies say the body was wrapped in what appeared to be a blanket, according to a release cited by The Greenville News.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 58-year-old Lisa Maria Allen, according to WYFF. An autopsy was performed Saturday but the cause of death is still pending.
