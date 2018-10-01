Want to find a celebrity in SC? These 8 selfies might give you a clue

The Palmetto State is no stranger to the Hollywood scene — both in filming and in the stars who come to visit.
With so many TV shows and movies filmed here and some many celebrities visiting, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to get a selfie or two in South Carolina.
There’s even a Charleston blog documenting where celebrities like to frequent when they visit the Holy City.
But Charleston isn’t the only city where celebrities and filmmakers like to go.
Twenty-five years ago, a Beaufort bride’s big day got even bigger: Tom Hanks, in town to film Forrest Gump, stopped by to photobomb her shining moment.
Check out where these visiting or native celebrities go. You may get a “photobomb” moment of your own.
1. Jamie Lee Curtis
The actress lived like a Charlestonian during the filming of the 2018 Halloween sequel.
The Halloween star was first spotted at Kudu coffee, reported The Post & Courier, which soon became her favorite Lowcountry hangout, and there were reports of her being spotted there even months after shooting.
Let’s hope she comes back again when Halloween premieres Oct. 19.
2. Reese Witherspoon
In a more recent celebrity sighting, Reese Witherspoon visited and took a selfie in Charleston’s historic district to announce her arrival for her book tour stop Sept. 24.
If you missed Witherspoon at the Gilliard Center, you could take the trip north to Washington D.C. on Oct. 26 and see her at The Anthem.
3. Martha Stewart
Just because Martha Stewart is from the North doesn’t mean this cooking mogul doesn’t appreciate Southern comfort food.
Other celebrities have also been sighted at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, including Jason Segel and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery.
We wish we could be these employees and have an album filled with celebrity selfies.
4. Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker
Country singers Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker shared not only a selfie, but a friendly rivalry and bet on last year’s Univeristy of South Carolina (Rucker) and North Carolina State (McCreery) game.
Apparently the loser, which this time would be McCreery, would have to host a game of golf.
Honestly a win-win situation in our books.
5. Millie Bobbie Brown and Jacob Sartorius
If you’re a fan of Stranger Things or musical.ly — an app where you can make and share mini-music videos — then you’ll know the names of these two stars.
The ex-couple were spotted smooching on Hilton Head a few months ago and the photo showed that Sartorius especially could make a reappearance.
6. Bill Murray & Anthony Bourdain
If you’re a South Carolina native, you know that Bill Murray decided to make a home in Charleston, and he’s even started multiple business ventures in the Holy City.
This photo, though, commemorates a time when Murray and the late Anthony Bourdain spent time together at a Charleston Riverdogs game.
Bourdain frequented Charleston’s food scene, but also spent time in the Lowcountry and explored Beaufort County’s Gullah cuisine and culture.
Even though Bourdain has passed away, this selfie will always remind us of how he made the state part of his legacy.
7. Kanye West
This picture is hard to believe, but these lucky women spotted Yeezus himself when he visited Charleston in May.
Apparently, the rapper dined with actor and screenwriter Danny McBride during his visit at Tu.
Why? Who knows, he’s Kanye. Kanye does what he wants.
McBride is known to frequent Charleston thanks to his HBO Comedy series Vice Principals, which is often filmed there.
8. Matthew Morrison
This Broadway and Glee star decided to take a break from the stage and visit Charleston’s historic Queen Street Grocery.
We don’t know if he stopped by for the shop’s delicious food and drinks, or to sing a showtune.
Either way, hopefully, Morrison makes a return so we can snap a picture with him, too.
