Before/After images show Waccamaw River flooding in SC

These before and after images of Conway and Georgetown, SC taken by the USGS' Landsat 8, shows the extent of the flooding from Hurricane Florence on September 26 when the Waccamaw River peaked at just over 21 feet. (No audio)
By
Up Next
These before and after images of Conway and Georgetown, SC taken by the USGS' Landsat 8, shows the extent of the flooding from Hurricane Florence on September 26 when the Waccamaw River peaked at just over 21 feet. (No audio)
By

South Carolina

Satellite images show before and after of hard-hit areas from Florence flooding

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@mcclatchy.com

October 01, 2018 10:27 AM

Satellite images reveal just how bad the flooding got in parts of North and South Carolina after the National Weather Service says Hurricane Florence dropped an estimated 8 trillion gallons of water on the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey released before-and-after images from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Conway and Georgetown, South Carolina showing the worst of the flooding in some of the hardest-hit areas of the Carolinas.

Many areas in eastern North Carolina and in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region saw record flooding, with waters in some areas topping records hit after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

USGS/NASA Landsat 8 images illustrate the intense flooding that developed around Goldsboro, NC when record-breaking rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overtop its banks and crest at 27.6 feet Sept. 18, 2018.

By

Goldsboro, North Carolina saw major flooding from the Neuse River after Hurricane Florence. Images from the U.S. Geological Survey show how the Neuse River spilled over its banks and flooded areas around the river.

Flooding in Goldsboro got so bad that in one cemetery workers had to weigh down coffins by piling sandbags on top to make sure they don’t float away. The National Weather Service reported the Neuse River crested at 27.6 feet near Goldsboro on September 17.

Conway.jpg
Satellite imagery shows the Myrtle Beach, SC area before Hurricane Florence.
USGS

Conway1.jpg
A satellite image shows flooding from Hurricane Florence along the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers in South Carolina.
USGS

Conway, South Carolina saw some of the worst flooding in the state from Hurricane Florence. Homes flooded all along the Waccamaw River from North Carolina down to where it spills into the Atlantic in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The Waccamaw River crested in Conway at about 21 feet on Sept. 26, higher than the earlier record set by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The flooding was so bad that most roads out of Myrtle Beach were flooded.

Georgetown_0.jpg
A satellite image shows the area around Georgetown, SC before Hurricane Florence.
USGS

Georgetown1_0.jpg
Georgetown, SC escaped the worst of the flooding after communities upstream were inundated by waters from Hurricane Florence.
USGS

Georgetown, South Carolina, where four major rivers come together before flowing into the ocean, had feared major flooding. But the historic town avoided the worst of the flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting

  Comments  