Satellite images show before and after of hard-hit areas from Florence flooding

Satellite images reveal just how bad the flooding got in parts of North and South Carolina after the National Weather Service says Hurricane Florence dropped an estimated 8 trillion gallons of water on the region.
The U.S. Geological Survey released before-and-after images from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Conway and Georgetown, South Carolina showing the worst of the flooding in some of the hardest-hit areas of the Carolinas.
Many areas in eastern North Carolina and in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region saw record flooding, with waters in some areas topping records hit after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Goldsboro, North Carolina saw major flooding from the Neuse River after Hurricane Florence. Images from the U.S. Geological Survey show how the Neuse River spilled over its banks and flooded areas around the river.
Flooding in Goldsboro got so bad that in one cemetery workers had to weigh down coffins by piling sandbags on top to make sure they don’t float away. The National Weather Service reported the Neuse River crested at 27.6 feet near Goldsboro on September 17.
Conway, South Carolina saw some of the worst flooding in the state from Hurricane Florence. Homes flooded all along the Waccamaw River from North Carolina down to where it spills into the Atlantic in Georgetown, South Carolina.
The Waccamaw River crested in Conway at about 21 feet on Sept. 26, higher than the earlier record set by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The flooding was so bad that most roads out of Myrtle Beach were flooded.
Georgetown, South Carolina, where four major rivers come together before flowing into the ocean, had feared major flooding. But the historic town avoided the worst of the flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
