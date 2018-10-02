SC voters get more time to register to vote after Hurricane Florence

.A South Carolina court extended the deadline for voters to register before November’s midterm elections after Hurricane Florence disrupted preparations for the election in many parts of the state.

The court’s order extends the voter registration deadline until the close of business on Oct. 17 throughout the state. All registration applications will need to be received or postmarked by that date.

The deadline otherwise would have been this weekend.





Judge Robert Hood issued the order Tuesday in Columbia after S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit last week to extend the deadline, arguing the disruption caused by Hurricane Florence created too much of a burden on both voters and county election offices.

SIGN UP

The state election commission did not oppose the measure, saying in a short court hearing an extension was in the best interest of voters but state law doesn’t allow for an extension short of a court order or action by the Legislature.

“This is unprecedented in South Carolina,” state election director Marci Andino said of the blanket statewide extension.

The suit created strange bedfellows, as the Republican attorney general — himself seeking re-election in November — found himself on the same side as the American Civil Liberties Union, which sent its own letter to state election officials asking for a delay after Florence rolled over South Carolina last month, along with the S.C. Progressive Network and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Florence made landfall in the Carolinas Sept. 14 and slowly moved across the Palmetto State for days, causing flooding in many areas of the state. Some communities downstream from areas hit with heavy rainfall were forced to evacuate or limit travel as rivers swollen by the storm made their way to the sea.

Even with the extension, absentee voting is scheduled to begin Monday. That could create de facto same-day voter registration, where a voter could register and vote absentee all in the same day.

That concerns Richland County election director Rokey Suleman.

“We don’t really have the procedures in place to deal with that,” Suleman said. “In 46 counties, you could have 46 slightly different ways of handling it.”