Man chokes pregnant girlfriend, threatens unborn baby, SC cops say

“I might as well stomp your stomach because I’m going to jail anyway.”

According to a pregnant South Carolina woman, that was the threat her boyfriend delivered to her Monday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jerry Bragg made the threat after he choked his girlfriend and threw her to the ground, according to an incident report.

Deputies said Bragg knew his girlfriend was pregnant, and she told law enforcement that he is the child’s father.

SIGN UP

The pregnant woman said Bragg was “yelling and cussing at her” because she wanted to leave the residence where they both live, according to the incident report.

From there, Bragg “placed his hands around her throat causing her to not be able to breathe,” then threw her to the ground before making his threat, the woman told sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies reported the woman “had visible injuries to her neck and arms,” and she said that her ribs hurt. She wanted EMS to check her injuries, but “refused to be transported to the hospital,” according to the incident report.

There is no word on her condition, or the condition of the baby.

SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

Bragg told deputies “nothing physical happened” and did not know how his girlfriend got her injuries, the incident report states.

But Bragg did not speak with law enforcement until they found him hiding behind furniture in the basement of a separate residence, according to the incident report, which stated he did not come out until deputies had their guns out and pointed at him.

While responding to this incident, the deputies discovered Bragg was wanted on another warrant, according to the incident report.

According to jail records, that was a family court bench warrant.

The 30-year-old Bragg was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he was charged with second-degree domestic violence, per jail records.

His bond for the old warrant was set at $600, and $4,000 for the domestic violence charge, according to jail records.