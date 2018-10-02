Baby goats soothe stressed-out college students

South Carolina

Escaped goat chased a Zaxby’s employee around the restaurant. Then police arrived.

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 02, 2018 06:34 PM

Generally, when it’s reported the police “got your goat,” it has something to do with someone being irritated with law enforcement.

But on Tuesday, it literally happened for one South Carolina police department.

The Summerville Police Department reported apprehending a goat.

The goat was captured at a Zaxby’s in the Charleston suburb of Knightsville, according to a Facebook post from the police.



“It’s not every day our Police Officers get to round up a goat,” read the post, which included a picture of the officer who corralled the farm animal.

The suspect was “apprehended” at the “fast food drive-thru,” according to the police, adding this was the first goat caught by Officer T. Bilancione.

Not everyone was so amused by the goat’s presence.

One of the Zaxby’s employees was chased around the building by the goat, who was first spotted around 10 a.m. at the chain restaurant, postandcourier.com reported.

People commenting on the police department’s Facebook post had a field day with goat puns. But mixed among the messages was one from the police department, where it reported that the goat was “was returned to his rightful owner.”

Zaxby’s is known for its chicken — including chicken wings, chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches and salads. Goat is not offered on the menu.

