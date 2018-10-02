SC pet spa owner has a treat for dogs that were in Hurricane Florence’s path

When Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas in September, few places were hit as hard by the deadly storm as Conway, South Carolina.
With the recovery process from devastating flooding in the early stages, any help goes a long way.
For residents, and their pets.
A pet spa in Conway is offering its services to help the recovery. Riverpaws Pet Spa will provide grooming for any dog whose owner was displaced by the hurricane. It will do it for free, according to a post on the pet spa’s Facebook page.
Like so many residents and businesses in Conway, Riverpaws was affected by the storm and the rising waters that followed. It had to close from Sept. 20-26, according to its Facebook page.
Two days after reopening, the plan to provide free grooming to dogs that lost their homes because of flooding was made public.
“The last thing their owners need to worry about is how to pay for their furbabies care,” was posted on Riverpaws Facebook page. “The sad truth is these pets are also feeling displaced and may be dirty after being in flood water. They may also be staying with a host nice enough to care for them in time of need or fostered. It may be months before they are home. Let us help them at least be pampered.”
Along with the plans to groom the dogs, a fundraiser was also announced to help cover the costs.
“As a business owner I can only help so much. I would do them all for free but unfortunately we have overhead bills an employees to cover ... so we need your help to help them.”
The fundraiser has a goal of $1,000, and after five days $200 has been raised.
According to the fundraiser page, any money that is raised beyond the goal will be used to groom the “less fortunate.”
In addition to money, the pet spa is also accepting donations of toys, dog beds, other goods and food.
“This is a great easy way to make a difference,” the pet spa’s Facebook post said.
