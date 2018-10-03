Debate schedule set for SC governor candidates

The debate schedule for South Carolina’s two candidates for governor has been set.
Incumbent GOP Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger James Smith will meet in two debates, to air on SC ETV and co-hosted by the Charleston Post and Courier, the newspaper announced Wednesday.
The two candidates for lieutenant governor will also meet in a separate debate.
The first debate between McMaster and Smith will be Oct. 17 at Francis Marion University. A second debate between the two will air Oct. 25 from Greenville Technical College.
Both candidates’ running mates, Greenville Republican businesswoman Pamela Evette and Lancaster Democratic Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, will also debate Oct. 29 at the ETV studio in Columbia.
All three debates will air at 7 p.m. and be carried on S.C. Public Radio. The debates will be moderated by Charles Bierbauer, former dean of the University of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications, and the Post and Courier’s Andy Shain.
Comments