Workers unearth mystery buried in SC school, officials say. More surprises possible.

Construction crews renovating a South Carolina high school recently made an unexpected discovery: a box embedded in the building.

But unearthing the box at Brookland-Cayce High School might be the beginning of a mystery, not its conclusion.

The contents of the box have not been determined. It remains “rusted and soldered shut,” according to a news release from Lexington School District Two.

The box will be opened Oct. 11, according to the school district. And the district says it’s possible there are more boxes like it buried on the school’s campus.

This box was discovered over the summer by crews renovating the auditorium, according to the school district. The workers removed a brick engraved with “Class of 1931,” and found “a medium-sized slightly rectangular box.”

“It’s been here at the school since it was discovered this summer, and there has been a lot of guessing about what the Class of 1931 might have left behind for us to find, all these decades later,” Brookland-Cayce High School Principal Gregg Morton said in a news release. “We’re all excited to open it.”

The box has been deemed safe to open after it was scanned by Thomas Hamilton of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, according to the school district.

The mysterious box was discovered behind this brick at Brookland-Cayce High School. Lexington School District Two

The sheriff’s deputy offered ideas as to what’s in the box, leading to speculation that it could be a time capsule from the Class of 1931, said school district spokesperson Dawn Kujawa in an interview with The State.

But the box’s contents will remain sealed until Oct. 11, when the school’s foundation holds its annual membership meeting and barbecue supper.

Since the box was discovered, Kujawa said, school administrators are wondering if other class bricks on the school’s campus are also hiding other artifacts. She reported there are similar markers on buildings, sidewalks and in the lobby. The school dates back to the 1930s.

There has been discussion on removing the other markers to see if they are hiding more relics of the past, but there are “no firm plans at this point,” Kujawa said.

The Oct. 11 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased in advance online.

