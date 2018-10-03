Former Gamecock newest addition to Good Morning America’s Weekend Edition

Good Morning America is getting a few new faces, and you might recognize one.
University of South Carolina alumna Eva Pilgrim was selected as one of two new anchors on the show’s Weekend Edition, according to a statement from the university.
Pilgrim, a 2004 graduate from the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, is currently working for ABC as a news correspondent, according to her Twitter. She started her career working as a web producer in Columbia, according to the statement.
“Eva’s success is a testament to her hard work and her passion for journalism,” Andrea Tanner, the director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, said. “Eva is a smart, kind, down-to-earth person with a great sense of humor — someone you want as a colleague in your news organization and on the air, connecting with viewers. I can’t wait to watch her.”
The USC alumna will be stepping into the shoes of Paula Faris, who anchored the show for the last time on Sunday. Pilgrim announced the promotion Sept. 29.
“Today is a day I never dreamed was possible,” Pilgrim posted on Instagram. “It’s official that I’m joining the weekend GMA team!”
